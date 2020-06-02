Popular Yoruba born cross dresser, Idris Olorunwaje Okuneye, professionally known as Bobrisky, has exposed a preacher.

The preacher took to Instagram to ask Bobrisky to give his life to Christ.

Sending a Direct Message (DM), to the Nigerian born bleaching expert, the man pleaded with him to accept Jesus Christ into his life and give his life to him.

This did not go down well with Bobrisky as the cross dresser shared a screenshot of a conversation she had with the man who had earlier slid into her DM to express his fantasies to her.

After requesting for a kiss, the same follower advised Bobrisky to give her life to Christ.

Responding to the man, Bobrisky noted that the guy should count himself lucky to have met such a nice person like him.

She/he described the fan as a ‘hypocrite’ as the likes of him are the same people who will scold her/him in publicly but praise her/him in private.

See screenshots below:

Bobrisky is known for exposing screenshots of conversations once he falls out with someone.

Bobrisky is a Nigerian internet personality who is known as a transgender woman in Nigeria, a country with no LGBT rights. She is also known for her presence on the social media app Snapchat.