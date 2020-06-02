Rapper, Wanlov The Kubolor, known for his unique music sense, opened up about his marital life in an interview with Jay Foley on Prime Morning show on Monday.

A leading act with the FOKN Bois duo said marriage is something he will never involve himself in till the end of life.

The father of seven children said he is married to the mother of his first child, whom he has been trying to divorce for a decade but still not yielding any positive effect.

“I have seven kids with five women. I’m married to the first wife, which we’ve been trying to divorce for 10 years but it’s not working. And I don’t intend to marry again in my life,” he said.

Wanlov is known to have named his children odd and funny names like ‘Radio, and TV.’

According to him, Radio’s mother refused to put the name ‘Radio’ on the child’s birth certificate and that has created a problem between them.

“They are not nicknames. Radio is official, TV is also official, but when the mother was going to register, she didn’t put it on the birth certificate so we have beef. But I call him Radio.”

