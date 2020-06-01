Nollywood Yoruba actress, Joke Jigan, celebrated her birthday on May 31 and took to her Instagram page to cry out on what she wants for her birthday.

According to the mother of one, she wants birthday sex but her husband has refused to give her.

Sharing a beautiful picture of her self, she wrote: “All I wanted was birthday sex but Jeg would rather bring a whole band into the house as early as 6:am.. now the house is full and we can’t have sex!!!! Happy birthday to me.”

Joke Jigan and husband

Recall that in 2017, the bleaching cream expert mentioned in a birthday wish she wrote for her husband that although they usually have their own disagreements and allow pride set in, they make up with sex.

“Yes we fight, pride sets in sometimes, we won’t talk for days! I hate it when we do that anyways but the make -up sex is always fire, I love it when the ‘Baby am sorry and I love u’ text comes in trust me , I can’t love u less honey HBD my king,” she said.

