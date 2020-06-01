One of Ghana’s emerging acts, Mr Drew, has finally apologised after his latest ‘Eat’ song featuring dancehall musician Stonebwoy got pulled down over copyright infringement.

In his interview on Hitz FM‘s Daybreak Hitz, monitored by Adomonline.com, he made it clear that he tagged and sent many messages to the original owner, Empire’s Rotimi, but he wasn’t given the green light to go ahead.

I didn’t steal the song, I fell like it was a mistake from my side; from the publisher and for me putting the music and having Stonebwoy on the record.

And not waiting for the right response from Rotimi’s team, and I wanna apologise and I know and accept that it is my fault, he told presenter Andy Dosty.

Mr Drew’s latest hit song ‘Eat’, which features Stonebwoy, was reportedly blocked after an anonymous person reported the duplication to the true owner.

The song is a ‘cover’ of Empire’s Rotimi dubbed Love Riddim. Upon receiving the report, Rotimi pulled down the song from its site.

“This video contains content from Empire, who has blocked it in your country on copyright grounds,” was displayed on the video.

‘Eat’, which was released some weeks ago, successfully garnered over 150,000 views on YouTube before being pulled down.

Watch the video below: