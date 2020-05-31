Ghanaian budding musician, Mr Drew is in hot waters after YouTube blocked his latest track on the site for copyright infringement.

His latest hit song ‘Eat’, which features Stonebwoy, was reportedly blocked after an anonymous artiste reported the duplication to the real owner.

The song is a cover of Empire’s Rotimi, which he titled ‘Love Riddim’ and has enjoyed massive airplay both in Africa and abroad.

Rotimi upon receiving the hint reported the development to YouTube which immediately pulled down the song from its site.

“This video contains content from EMPIRE, who has blocked it in your country on copyright grounds,” was displayed on the video which featured video vixen Keila.

To avert embarrassment, Mr Drew quickly admitted that his song is a cover of Rotimi’s original.

‘Eat’, which was released some weeks ago, successfully garnered over 150,000 views on YouTube before being pulled down.