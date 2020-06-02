Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Atiwa East Constituency in the Eastern region, have petitioned against the disqualification of four parliamentary aspirants in the constituency.

The petition, signed by the delegates, called on the party’s National Executive Committee and Council of Elders to repeal the disqualification of the parliamentary aspirants by the Regional Vetting Committee, chaired by Obiri Boahen.

The delegates in the petition described as baseless the allegations for their disqualifications.

The four disqualified parliamentary aspirants were Adade Wiredu, Eric Ofori Agyarko, Kafui Amegah and Dr Frank Banning.

Read below details of the petition: