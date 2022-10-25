The Police have arrested two suspects at Anyinam in the Eastern Region in connection with disturbances and damage caused to property during the Atiwa East National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency elections on Saturday.

The suspects have been identified as Patrick Anyimadu and Millicent Pennin.

The duo allegedly engaged some people to attack and destroy some property and also disturb the peace of the area.

The Police in a statement said they are currently in custody assisting investigations.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to get the other accomplices arrested to face justice.