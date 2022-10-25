Pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) pressure group, Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG), has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to reassign Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and Minister of State at the Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

This was part of an eight-point proposal to the President which among other things demanded that the government punishes persons engaging in illegal forex trading.

According to the group, it will form part of measures to save the economy as the two have failed to curb the continuous depreciation of the cedi.

In a statement, AFAG said Ghanaians believe the Minister of Finance is doing very little to shore up confidence in the market.

They said it is, thus, time for President Akufo-Addo to present an economic recovery plan to the nation as the IMF intervention would not be enough to salvage the situation.

“Some forex restrictions targeted at persons undermining the system need to be introduced, from the central bank through the commercial banks to the unlicensed forex operators,” AFAG demanded.

Also, they have requested that President Akufo-Addo addresses the nation on the current economic hardships to bring closure on the way forward.

“Over the period, you have not also addressed the country. We find this highly unusual based on how in the past, you have fostered cooperation from Ghanaians through your frequent addresses during the covid crisis. We will need you to reduce anxiety in the system and let Ghanaians know the ‘whys’ and ‘hows,'” the statement urged.

Meanwhile, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison will on Tuesday meet managers of banks and operators of forex bureau to address what the banks say is the overpricing of the dollar on the market.