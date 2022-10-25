The National Cathedral Secretariat has announced the opening of a call centre to facilitate communication with the general public.

Member of the Board of Trustees, Rev Dr Joyce Aryee, disclosed this at a press conference on Monday.

She indicated the facility will operate from Monday to Friday to deepen the Trustees’ relationship with Ghanaians.

Rev Dr Aryee explained it has well-trained personnel who will manage information flow by taking feedback and assisting stakeholders with donations towards the project.

“We have established this call centre for that purpose. It is an ultra-modern centre which is ready to assist with information that the public needs with regards to the National Cathedral,” she said.

She called for media support through the sharing of information about the centre which can be reached on 0307000606.

“We want the public to know that there is such a centre and instead of finding somebody from the secretariat, it will be useful to get information from the centre,” she appealed.

