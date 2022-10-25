Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has disclosed that he told the Ghana Football Association (GFA) he will not quit his job at Borussia Dortmund.

The 46-year-old was appointed as the interim coach of the Black Stars following the dismissal of Milovan Rajevac after the country’s poor performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.

Addo masterminded Ghana’s qualification to the 2022 Mundial at the expense of Nigeria in March.

According to him, the hierarchy of the football association already knew that he wanted to combine his role as Ghana’s coach with that at Dortmund.

Asked how he has so far managed to combine his roles as a national team coach and at Dortmund, Addo said the GFA already knew his plans.

“The association had already asked me to coach in February, but at that time their priority was on someone who could work permanently for Ghana,” he told the World Soccer Magazine.

“The offer was a great honour for me. In the talks, I made it clear that I could do the national team job on an interim basis and as a dual function with my Dortmund work. I think as a national coach you should also live in the country you work for in the long term.

“Of course, many things can also be organized and delegated remotely in the short term. But I see myself staying in Germany, at least for the next few years.”

Ghana is paired in a tricky group alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea for the upcoming tournament in Qatar.

Otto Addo will lead the Black Stars at the 22nd edition of the global showpiece in Qatar which kicks off from November 20 to December 18.