Former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has said he was hurt after losing his re-election bid on December 18, 2024.

However, he decided not to comment on the outcome of the election for the good of the party.

In an interview on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday after almost 18 months, Mr Ampofo revealed he decided not to comment and still hold onto that.

To him, the NDC has played a pivotal role in his political career and there was no way he would turn his back on the party.

“I am NDC and NDC is in me so I won’t go for an election and after I lose come out and say anything. I called my policy on this issue the strategic silence even though it was hurting.

“I couldn’t have been a leader and because I was no longer there, I will destroy the party and my people because my track record is there. I have grown in the system and rose to the pinnacle only to be accused of being in bed with the NPP? That is the last thing I will do,” he stated.

The lead-up to the contest was fierce and witnessed scathing attacks from all sides.

This resulted in speculations of discord between Mr Ampofo and his successor, Johnson Asiedu Nketia popularly known as General Mosquito.

But Mr Ampofo had earlier assured that there as no bad blood between them.

