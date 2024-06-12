Former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has expressed gratitude to God for healing mercies.

The former Local Government Minister said but for God’s intervention, he may not have been alive.

Mr Ampofo has been away seeking medical care for almost a year in the United States of America (USA).

He fell sick a few months after he lost the bid for reelection to former General Secretary, Johnson Aseidu Nketia on December 18, 2022.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, a few weeks after his return to Ghana, Mr Ampofo confirmed he had severe health challenges.

He said he had undergone multiple back surgeries and NDC flagbearer and former President John Mahama was very supportive through his trying times.

“Mr Mahama never turned his back on me and so when I returned to Ghana, I wanted to go and thank him instead, he asked that he would visit me and he did.

“It was a humbling experience. Mahama is one of a kind, a humble person and I’m grateful to him for all his support,” he said.

