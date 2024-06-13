Former Chairman of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) has expressed willingness to campaign and canvas votes for his party in the Ashanti region.

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is optimistic he can change the minds of the people and win the seat for the NDC.

He said this in an interview on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

Mr Ampofo bemoaned how the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) had taken the Ashanti region for granted and it was time for a change which he was ready to bring.

The former Local Government Minister added that, the NPP and its parliamentarians have done a great disservice to the region.

He contended that, the NPP MPs, despite their dominance in the region, have failed to bring the needed development and do not deserve to continue in service.

Currently, the NPP holds 42 out of the 47 parliamentary seats in the Ashanti region while the NDC has four with an independent MP in the Fomena constituency.

But Mr Ampofo is poised to win more seats for the NDC in the December 7 election.

