They toiled, suffered series of defeats, but picked themselves up and prevailed.

That’s the resilient story of Tuobodom SHTS who lived up to their school’s motto “Our suffering will never be in vain” to secure their first national slot after many years of attempts.

Their qualifications to the national tournament is one that will be written in the history books of the school.

The school defeated Notre Dame Girls SHS, Amanten SHS and Kajaji SHS in a heated contest to secure the second slot for the Bono East region in the national tournament.

The school, together with Kintampo SHS, Notre Dame Girls, Techiman SHS and Akumefi Ameyaw SHS will represent the Bono East region in this year’s tournament.

Notre Dame Girls and Akumefi Ameyaw failed to win their first round of contests but qualified as top runners-up and sat for a second contest after two schools failed to show up to compete in two separate contests.

The schools after being granted the second chance did not take it lightly but put in more efforts to reclaim their slots at the tournament.

Akumefi Ameyaw won their contest against Atebubu SHS and Yeji SHS.

Techiman SHS have since 2021 struggled to secure a national slot after they were kicked out at the quarterfinal stage.

The students are ready to snatch a seat at the national championship and project the Bono East region.

ALSO READ: