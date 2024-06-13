Relegated Real Tamale United (RTU) are making headlines for the wrong reasons after fielding unregistered players against Dreams FC.

In a rescheduled matchday 28 game at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Wednesday, the “Still Believe” lads secured an 8-1 victory.

Following the match, it was revealed that the players RTU used were unregistered.

RTU’s regular players boycotted the game due to six months of unpaid wages.

This forced RTU’s Chief Executive Zakaria Safianu to reportedly recruit players from Division Two sides Galaxy FC and another unidentified team.

Adding to the controversy, the player credited with RTU’s only goal, Lord Adabo, did not even travel to Dawu.

Speaking to Promise Radio, Lord Adabo said, “I am not the player who scored the RTU goal against Dreams FC today. I am currently in Tamale and did not play any game today. I’ve seen on social media that I scored a goal, but all I can say is that there’s only one Adabo in RTU and I’m in Tamale.”

RTU took the lead in the fourth minute, but Dreams FC quickly equalized through Agyenim Boateng Mensah, who went on to score five goals in total.

Forward Benjamin Bature also contributed significantly, netting two goals, while Dede Ishmael added another to complete the 8-1 rout.

The use of unregistered players has sparked outrage among fans and officials.

Meanwhile, the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has charged Real Tamale United with misconduct.