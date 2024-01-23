The Ashanti regional branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has strongly criticised government for neglecting its stronghold, the Ashanti region.

The party specifically accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of intentionally depriving the Ashanti region of developmental projects whiles other regions have seen a surge in infrastructural developments.

The Ashanti Region Secretary of the NDC, Frank Amoakohene disclosed this at a press conference in Kumasi.

He urged the electorate to consider voting out the NPP in the upcoming 2024 polls, citing their dissatisfaction with the perceived neglect.

He emphasized the need for the government to expedite the completion of all stalled projects in the region.

“We believe that the Ashanti region has been sidelined, so far as development is concerned. And it’s even reflected in his appointments, ministers, Chief Executives and others. We believe that this current NPP set-up has nothing to offer the Ashanti region,” the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC said.

