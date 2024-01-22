Communications team member of the Movement for Change, Lawyer Andrew Appiah Danquah, has expressed disappointment in the statement made by Bawku Central Member of Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, regarding the ongoing conflict in Bawku.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, January 20, Mahama Ayariga dismissed claims that the military was not involved in the killing of three individuals in the constituency.

He said the security agencies were responsible for the killings, creating a situation where the community resisted cooperation with law enforcement.

However, Lawyer Appiah said the Bawku Central MP is “adding fuel to the fire”.

He believes politicians are benefiting from the conflict to “score political points”.

“I feel that our politicians benefit from the chaos in Bawku, and I am fortified in my belief. If you look at how we address the issue, for a sitting MP to talk like that is disappointing. I don’t think the national armed forces will go and shoot innocent people,” he said on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem.

Lawyer Andrew further urged the government to invest more resources in solving the conflict regardless of partisan basis.

“I believe the government should provide the military with all the necessary logistics to control the chaos. This is not an issue of NDC or NPP; the government should show true commitment to solving the issue. Unfortunately, we are pitching the military against the people of Bawku,” he said.

On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, unidentified gunmen attacked and killed two persons in the Upper East Regional town of Bawku, causing tension within the area.

