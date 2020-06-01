Controversial actress and socialite, Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has dropped amazing photos to mark her birthday today.

The actress has become famous for her antics on social media which many people believe are designed to seek attention.

She has done it again with her stunning photos which have set many followers gushing over her beauty as she rocks a white gown with a black and silver glittering heel.

Taking to Instagram to show her photos, she wrote: “Queen of Drama haha; happy birthday to me.”

