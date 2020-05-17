Controversial actress and socialite, Akuapem Poloo, has shocked netizens with her latest response to rapper Medikal.

In his latest ‘diss’ track titled ‘Nonsense’, Medikal jabbed “promiscious” Akuapem Poloo for poking her nose in his engagement to Fella Makafui.

As expected, Akuapem Poloo has reacted to the issue, but this time devoid of insults.

To her, she has stopped beefing in the industry because she is now matured enough to focus on her son.

She, however, advised Medikal to leave unqualified disrespect for others and focuss on himself and family like she is doing.