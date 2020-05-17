Sound engineer, Ball J has displayed maturity by admitting his ‘rival’ Sarkodie is one of the greatest artistes in Ghana.

Considering how the duo were involved in a ‘brutal’ back and forth over who is lyrically good, it took a great deal of effort for Ball J to finally list Sarkodie as one of his hot five picks.

However, he said Sarkodie falls in a category that he does not belong to.

“My all time favourite in Ghana is Obrafour, he has skill. Medikal is fantastic and also because of fashion, I will pick Pappy Kojo. I’m looking at those I can sell on the market so I will also go for Kwesi Arthur then Sarkodie; that is when I’m not in the list,” he picked in the studios of Hitz FM.

ALSO SEE

The duo had a fall out when fans suggested Sarkodie’s ‘Sub Zero’ track had a portion targeted at the beat maker.

Ball J replied Sarkodie with a counter ‘diss’ track, ‘Lullaby’, to prove he is indeed the latter’s match in the music industry.