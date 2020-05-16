Rapper, Pappy Kojo, says he might not be returning to Ghana again.

According to the ‘Balance’ hitmaker, he’s getting used to the lifestyle in Italy now, hence his decision to stay there.

Pappy Kojo has been on lockdown in Italy for several months now after the world-wide spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapper’s attempt to plead with the government to be ‘rescued’ and brought back home fell on death ears.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, he wrote:

All those times I cried and Ghana ignored me, I’m getting used to the lifestyle in Italy now , I sleep with my kicks on , I drink milk every morning and also doing check-ups I’m not coming back I’m sorry.