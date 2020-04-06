Rapper Sarkodie says he is willing to pay any amount to get fellow rapper Pappy Kojo out of Italy because he is not well amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The two rappers are currently out of the country, and they’re both in countries where the respiratory illness soars by the day.

Taking to Twitter to express his worry, Sarkodie tweeted:

I’m also locked up out here but I will pay anything to get @PAPPYKOJO back home … he’s not well.

I’m also locked up out here but I will pay anything to get @PAPPYKOJO back home … he’s not well — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) April 5, 2020

MORE STORIES:

Pappy Kojo, who is currently under lockdown, has been pleading with the Government of Ghana to be ‘rescued’ so he could return home.

Meanwhile, Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, addressing his plea said his request cannot be granted.

Currently, travelling is out of the question. We’re not encouraging people to come to Ghana, she said in an interview.

Italy is currently ranked third in the list of countries with the most confirmed coronavirus cases.