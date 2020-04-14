Pappy Kojo has finally asked music duo Keche to smoke the peace pipe with him after he heard Keche Andrew’s wife’s claim that she makes $700 million dollars a year.

This comes as a shock to many who think Pappy Kojo is being sarcastic because he has, on countless basis, trolled the Aluguntugui musicians due to a friction that ensued between them.

When Strongman-Medikal’s beef was still trending in 2019, Joshua waded into the fray with a diss song titled ‘Face 2 Face’ for Pappy Kojo after a conversation on Twitter.

After ‘Face 2 Face’ went viral, many questioned why Pappy Kojo did not retaliate in the same measure.

But, speaking on JoyNews, Pappy disclosed Joshua of ‘Keche’ fame could be upset because he denied him his attention since 2015.

I am not even going to respond. I think I now understand why he is doing that because I just notice he has been texting me since 2015 and I have never responded, so I think he is upset, he stated.

But in his latest tweet, Pappy Kojo says the beef is over after the Chief Executive Officer of Golden Empire Legacy Limited told Delay her net worth stands at $700,000,000 in an interview.

He simply tweeted: Hey @kecheglobal the beef is over, the 700 million wossop?