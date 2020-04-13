Wife of singer Keche Andrews, Joana Gyan, a successful businesswoman made headlines when a video of her declaring her net worth amazed Ghanaians.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Golden Empire Legacy Limited, she makes about 700 million US Dollars per year as net worth from her gold-mining-export business.

Some social media users, who chanced upon the post, couldn’t believe their ears, wondering how the woman, who was once a maid and phone dealer at Kwame Nkrumah Circle could attain such a status.

Breaking it down to Delay, she narrated how her life changed after an encounter with one foreigner who came to Ghana to meet his lover.

Madam Gyan explained that, her brother, who was a taxi driver, picked one white man at the airport who was going to meet his blind date lover at a hotel but upon reaching the destination he realised the whole story was a scam.

The brother of the businesswoman then, quickly, arranged for the foreigner to meet his sister, who was also single by then.

I met him at Holiday Inn and I stayed there for about two years. When we got married, we bought a house at Tantra Hill. It was about a seven-bedroom house, she said.

Disclosing further, Keche Andrew’s wife said things went bad when one of her friends stabbed her in the back by breaking her apart from her husband, whom she had already started building a mining company in Ghana with.

CEO and Founder of Golden Empire Legacy Limited, Mrs Joana Gyan Cudjoe

Unfortunately, some few months after they had gotten back, the man died of diabetes, living Joana to handle what the business started.

One of my friends took the man from me. I lived with about seven to 11 girls so I moved out and left the house for them. I never went back. My husband left for about a year but he came back to me saying sorry.

He died of diabetes and we had already setup the gold company. My family is into mining and agriculture and I use to go galamsey so I knew what I was up to.

She further opened up about registering Golden Empire Legacy Limited in 2016, with the license to mine in a small and larger scale and also export the mineral abroad for business.

I had only 7,000 Ghana Cedis but I met some business partners who invested $200,000 dollars and Stanbic Bank gave me 160,000 dollars to keep up. I do about 65 million dollars every month. I have about 25 bulldozers and 20 something escalators.

Watch the interview below: