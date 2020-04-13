Hearts of Oak legend, Charles Taylor, has taken a swipe at Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe for his comments on players seeking to relaunch their careers in the Ghana Premier League.

The Hearts of Oak Board Member in an interview with Asempa FM last week revealed that the club has received offers from former players pleading to return to the club after failing to secure a deal abroad.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe reiterated that the club will not welcome every player but will rather evaluate their impact before giving them a second chance.

Dr Nyaho Tamakloe

“We have numerous offers from boys who have been outside the country and they revealed that they are coming home. These include former Hearts of Oak players.

“The leadership of Hearts of Oak will not just jump to take them but we know they are better,” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe told Asempa FM.

He added: “What must be done now is to explain things to these boys that in any profession you just don’t jump from point one to point million, you start gradually.”

In response to that, Charles Taylor, who played for Hears between 2000 and 2003, has accused Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe of being capable of collapsing the club.

“How much does he contribute to Hearts of Oak? He and his cohorts have become archaic,” Taylor exclusively told Asempa FM.

He added: “If a player has returned from abroad to relaunch his career, you have to pamper him so he returns to the club.

“These old administrators whose time is up, they want everyone’s downfall, they don’t want others to attain higher heights.

“How can he deny someone the chance to play for the club, Is Hearts of Oak for him? They just say anything and when you return fire they will tag you as indiscipline.

“Does he buy a player for Hearts of Oak? He’s capable of collapsing the club. [Dr] Nyaho-Tamakloe will collapse Hearts because all his utterances are unfortunate. I will say it bluntly they can kill me, I am not afraid of them.

“I don’t even listen to his likes again, because it is infuriating. If someone wants to relaunch his career, it’s up to the coach to observe him. How can you deny him that chance? Where should he go?” he quizzed.

Charles Taylor won African Champions League and Super Cup plus three Ghana Premier League titles with the Phobians before sealing a then-record move to bitter rivals Asante Kotoko in 2003.