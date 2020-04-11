Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, famously known as Davido by music lovers, is super excited that his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke made him proud.

Davido’s baby boy was first to say ‘Dada’ and not ‘mama’, which means he first learned to call him instead of his mum, Chef Chi.

The obviously excited father shared the video and wants his fans to know he won on this.

Meanwhile, it would be recalled that few days ago, Davido sent a get-well-soon message to his wife who tested positive to Coronavirus weeks ago.

He told her “come back stronger”, posting a picture of himself and the mother of his son on his official Instagram page, adding, “I miss this day, come back stronger.”