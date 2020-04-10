Nigeria’s popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky, has served fans with a glimpse of his post surgery look as he dances in a bikini.

The semi-nude socialite was spotted in his room enjoying some music as he positioned himself in different angles to expose his body to the camera.

It is unclear if he has undergone the sex reassignment surgery as promised since he failed to show his upper thigh area.

MORE

Despite efforts to capture fans with his new look, they did not seem to appreciate him as they begged for a full view to confirm their doubts.

Meanwhile, some months ago Bobrisky wailed in pain as he revealed he had successfully undergone a liposuction in a bid to transform him into a female.