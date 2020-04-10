Mikel Arteta says he is feeling “really” good after making a full recovery from Covid-19.

In an interview with the BBC, Arteta told Dan Walker: “I feel really good, I’m completely recovered.”

He added: “It took five to seven days to get through the virus and then I passed it on to my Mrs and another person that lives with us, but we are all fine, we are all gone through it and we are absolutely fine.”

Arteta was one of the first top names in football to receive a positive Covid-19 test result, which was announced on March 12, leading to the closure of the club’s London Colney training centre.

As well as Arteta, several Arsenal players went into self-isolation after it was announced that Olympiakos – who the team lost to in the Europa League on February 27 – and Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis had contracted the deadly virus.

Marinakis has also now recovered.

Arteta’s native Spain is one of the worst-affected European countries, with over 15,000 reported deaths.

Speaking of the wider impact of the virus, Arteta said: “I have a lot of people, relatives, family, they are dealing with a very complicated situation.

“This is something we are all living together – it’s a massive challenge, we have to protect each other as much as we can.”

Premier League and EFL matches remain suspended indefinitely while the United Kingdom government seeks to slow the spread of the disease. At the time the league was postponed, Arsenal were ninth in the table.