Funke Akindele, award winning Nigerian actress, has begun serving her sentence after being convicted for breaking lockdown law in Nigeria.

Her sentence required her to hit the streets for community service for 14 days.

The actress and her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello were also fined and will “visit 10 important public places within Lagos State to educate the public on the consequences of non-compliance with the restriction order.”

In her first photos shared online, she was seen busily picking refuse as she begins her community service sentence.

The actress was seen with nose mask on and packing rubbish on the street.

She has, meanwhile, apologised for her actions.