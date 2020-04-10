Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, beleives poor planning among local players has been the reason for their failure in Ghana.

The issue of local players not making it in the local scene has been a major topical issue the past and present.

However, according to the astute politician, football agents are fond of duping them of their hard-earned money and later dump them at clubs with ‘slave contracts’ that last a lifetime.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe believes that if players will take their time and carefully plan their professional careers, then they will beg before they survive.

“I think the biggest problem for some of these young boys is planning, they often don’t know how to plan their future. In any profession, bad planning will definitely end you up in a bad life,” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“These days we hear of managements handling these small boys so when they are brought to the club to be signed on, they charge huge sums of money but they are not managed properly.

“These managers take a big share of the money then they leave them to the club,” he added.

The long-serving Hearts of Oak board member additionally said that the players later become a burden to their former clubs when things do not work out for them.