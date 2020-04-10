It seems aside musical fame, some musicians have to go extra mile to reintroduce themselves in order to enjoy some preferential treatment in society.

That seems to be the case for musician Jupitar who was reportedly bounced at a nightclub and made to stay outside till the next day.

Trigmatic, making the revelation, said Jupitar made several attempts to make his name ring a bell in the bouncer’s ear but luck was just not on his side.

“Chale as we dey throwback di33 make like I for drop one filla today @JupitarOfficial . U dey Kai the day that aphro bouncer make u stand outside saaaa till 5:am ? U say oh bossu ebi me do ‘money afi make ‘ but the guy say ‘go back’,” he tweeted.

Jupitar also revealed some days back how Shatta Wale was also slapped by a police officer who failed to recognise him.

