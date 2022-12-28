Actress Moesha Boduong didn’t go contrary to her words when she said she’s willing to go international with her ‘dancing talent’ in her recent ‘Delay’ interview.

On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, the social media influencer took to Instagram to silence critics who bashed her for being controversial following her ‘double standards’ on being a born-again Christian.

Moesha Boduong, in the interview, said she will no longer be out of the media, citing reasons for wanting to increase her exposure beyond Africa.

Posting the video with a supportive caption throwing light on her new path, Moesha said:

Sexiness is what my brand stands for and as a Christian. I would keep loving God and still be the most controversial socialite, actress, sexy erotic dancer and host the biggest events in the world and bring something new, no one has ever seen before. [SIC]

Stating how she felt when all attention were on her dancing in the nightclub, the actress explained:

When I start to dance all eyes are on me and I can’t wait to take my brand to a wider audience and make so much from partying and hosting entertainment shows all over the world with the help of God Almighty.[SIC]

With her new path, Moesha is certain to expand her engagement on social media, hence fans are to expect more controversial posts in the future.

Meanwhile, some fans have urged her to continue to express herself without involving God since her latest lifestyle doesn’t tally with the Christian doctrines.

But Moesha, following her ‘Godly encounter’, disagrees saying, “God speaks to me directly, and I can hear the voice as a man, woman or sometimes as a child.”

