Multiple award-winning musician, Jane Awindor, better known by her stage name Efya, says fans should expect more music from her in 2023.

The ‘Little Things’ hitmaker told JoyNews’ Becky that she is “working out and I promise you all more music in the next year coming and I know that everybody is excited about it.”

She added that everyone takes the necessary precautions to stay safe this festive season.

“So everybody, stay safe and enter the New Year in a safe way so that we can enjoy more music and more performances,” she added.

In 2016, Efya released her debut album titled ‘Janesis’ the 21-track album was released in April.

Her debut mixtape TINT was released on November 11, 2013. It consists of songs that were released between 2011 and 2013.

The mixtape was supported by two singles: ‘Getaway’ and ‘Best in Me’.

Efya shot to fame when she participated in the maiden edition of the Stars of the Future talent show.

She won the Best Female Vocal Performance category at the Ghana music awards in four successions, beginning in 2011.

