President Nana Akufo-Addo allows me to work without any form of interference, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has said.

He made this statement in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem as he disputes claims of bureaucracy against the president.

“We have a president who allows you to work, when he designates you to represent his interest. I have at no point received a text message or phone call from the president asking to stop my work or anything I’m doing. All I have received are words of encouragement from all fronts,” he said.

Mr Quartey, who doubles as the Ayawaso Central MP, said the support towards the discharge of his duties has been massive and will forever be grateful.

“Of course you also have to be mindful of the fact that there is a government policy, so in doing so you try not to move away from the government policy. We have a president who does not interfere in the work of Ministers,” he touted.

Mr Quartey added he always receives positive responses from people because he tries as much as possible to consult and he makes sure he works with the laws of the country.

Since his appointment as the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Quartey has laced his boots and stepped out onto the streets with the security forces to begin the process of making Accra work again

He has embarked on various activities as part of his ‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ agenda, including the Operation Clean your Frontage.

The Minister has also instituted a taskforce which seeks the compliance of these policies.