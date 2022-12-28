Despite the goodwill and congratulatory messages for a stellar performance, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, believes there is still room for improvement.

To him, there is no doubt he has rolled out a lot of policies which have been widely endorsed.

However, he does not think he has achieved his desired results.

Mr Quartey made these remarks on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem after topping a poll conducted to assess the performance of the 16 regional ministers nationwide.

The Ayawaso Central lawmaker secured 55 votes in the poll conducted through listeners’ phone calls as well as on Adom FM’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

“Indeed I have rolled out a lot of policies and interventions but I don’t think I have achieved the percent I want but I want to console myself in the sense that for the last 30 years, this level of sanity has not be achieved in Accra. Now, I receive several calls with people making complaints about bad sanitation practices in their area. So I believe the awareness on sanitation has been created and people have become vigilante,” he said.

Stating the result is encouraging, he added it only shows he has to up his game to obtain a 100% vote in the coming year.

“Learning from our challenges and success, I believe going forward, we can work towards it. As someone who sees myself as a perfectionist, 99% will not even be satisfying because the visions and plans I had in my mind, I don’t think I have achieved them.

“I wished Accra had witnessed a major overturn by now but we haven’t been able to do it but I’m hopeful in 2023, we will get there,” he said.

Meanwhile, he lauded all and sundry for the support so far, stating the media has been very instrumental as well as his colleague MPs.