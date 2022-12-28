The Lancaster Accra Hotel has outlined a schedule of Christmas events set to climax on December 31 with a dance party.

The 8 pm show will see the Nkyinkyim Band dishing out some of the traditional music from their collection.

DJ Toyoor will also be there to set the place ablaze with non-stop music.

Some of the activities on the night include fireworks, Christmas carols and dance sessions.

For some years now, the Lancaster Accra Hotel has held events at their premises, but this year promises to be more fun as the management of the hotel intends to gift patrons some surprises this Christmas as a way of giving back to society.

MORE: