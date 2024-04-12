Cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has been sentenced to six months in jail with no option of fine by Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The judgement was delivered this morning, April 12, following his arraignment by the EFCC on April 5th.

Bobrisky faced a six-count charge, including Abuse of the Naira and Money laundering.

While the court dismissed the money laundering charges, he was convicted for Naira Abuse after admitting to the crime. He had been remanded in EFCC detention in Lagos pending the judgement.

Initially scheduled for April 9, the hearing was postponed due to the Eid-Fitri public holiday from April 9 to April 11.

The court’s decision underscores the consequences of financial misconduct and sends a message about upholding the integrity of the Nigerian currency.