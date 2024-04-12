Asante Kotoko assistant coach, David Ocloo, has dismissed any assertion of pressure despite their poor performance in the second half of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

The Porcupine Warriors saw their misery compounded with another home defeat against Nsoatreman FC at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday night in the Matchday 25 games.

Abdul Manaf gave the away side an early lead but Shadrack Addo equalized for the home side but Mohammed Abdul Rahaman’s late winner sealed all three points for Maxwell Konadu’s side which also extended Kotoko’s winless run to six games in the league.

Fans of the club have called for the dissolution of the technical team, but Ocloo is confident the technical team will turn things around.

“When things are not going well, who do they blame? It’s always the technical team. We will take it in good faith, we are still working and we will turn things around,” he said after the game.

“We are a work in progress, there is no pressure on us. We just have to go back and work hard, and try to turn things around,” he added.

Asante Kotoko, who now sits 10th on the Premier League log will hope to return to winning ways when the travel to play Dreams FC in the matchday 26 games at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu.

