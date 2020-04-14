Son of Kwame Despite, Kennedy Osei, has shared some amazing photos of his wife, Tracy, as she marked her 24th birthday today, April 14, 2020.

Her first birthday as Mrs Tracy Osei comes exactly two months after the duo tied the knot in a posh wedding on February 13, 2020.

Mr Osei shared series of photos on his instagram page coupled with a lovely message to mark the birthday.

He wrote: Happy birthday, my love. May your life be filled with loving memories; May you be as happy as you always make me. I love you Mrs Osei @aprilsveriown. GOD FIRST.”

The post has since generated a lot of comments and goodwill messages from followers on social media.

ALSO READ

Watch the photos below: