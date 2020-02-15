Kennedy Osei, the son of Ghanaian business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite, has tied the knot to Tracy in a lavish White Wedding.

The wedding took place at the Faith Presbyterian Church at Shiashi with a convoy of luxury cars and horses leading the bridal train.

The wedding reception will be held at Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel.

Watch the videos below:

Drone delivers the wedding ring for the newly-wedded couple (below)

Kennedy and Tracy drove off in a Rolls Royce Phantom to their reception after exchanging vows at their white wedding (below)

More photos from the ceremony below: