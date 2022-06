Comedian Foster Romanus has blessed his union with longtime girlfriend, Selina Asante in holy matrimony.

The white wedding comes at the back of a colorful traditional ceremony which took place on Thursday, June 23.

The couple arrived in church looking ravishing. Foster wore a white suit while his bride sparkled in a simple white gown.

The Owusu Amponsah couple said their vows amid cheers from a large crowd, before sealing their love with a deep, romantic kiss.