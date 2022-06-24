Ghanaian comedian Foster Owusu Amponsah, popularly known in showbiz circles as Foster Romanus, is no more part of the list of celebrity bachelors.

Foster Romanus has got married to his longtime girlfriend known as Selina Asante. The two got married in a beautiful traditional wedding on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

A strictly by invitation event, it was a simple but lovely marriage ceremony which was themed on colourful kente.

The bride and groom wore two different outfits, one was the colourful matching kente while the other had Romanus wearing a white boubou with blue embroidery in the front while the bride wore an orange-coloured dress.

A video sighted on the Instagram page of Zionfelix shows a number of entertainers were present to support their colleague.

Among those who were spotted was actor Eddie Nartey who seems to be the one who took the video.

Check out photos and videos below:

