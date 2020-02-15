Augusco whips Mfanstipim School in NSMQ regional showdown

Mfanstipim School failed when handed an opportunity to exact its first revenge over city rivals St Augustine’s College (Augusco) in National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) showdown, Saturday.

Mfantsipim School are yet to get the hang of how to beat rivals St Augustine’s College in the NSMQ.

The defending champions came prepared for the 2020 edition of the Central Regional Championship and made it known that being national defending champions counts for something.

From the start of the first contest which featured rivals Kwabotwe which they eliminated at the one-eighth stage in 2019, it was clear that magic was still at work.

Mfantsipim with 46pts beat Jukwa SHTS which got 33pts in a contest that saw Abakrampa Senior High School (SHS) scoring 20pts while Senya SHS got 10pts and Assin Nsuta SHS ending with 5 points.

Thursday’s victory qualified them to the prelims of the 2020 nationals contest which comes off in May.

But it is evident they are still playing second fiddle to their city rivals after scoring only 28 points against Augusco’s 41 which won the latter the tie which also featured Great Apass, TI Amass, Postin and Winneba SHS.

It ended thus:

St. Augustine’s College: 41pts

Mfantsipim School :28pts

Apam SHS : 26pts

Winneba SHS: 25pts

T.I. AMASS, Potsin: 25pts