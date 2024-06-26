The Santa Clausians of Adisadel College are on the road to lifting a third Central Regional Championship trophy after winning the first contest of the GOIL PLC Regional Championship.

They emerged victorious in a contest that was considered a ‘final before finals.’

This clash of titans featured the six-time National Finalists and one-time Champion Adisadel College, two-time National Champion St. Augustine’s College, one-time National Finalist, Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School, Assin State College, and Winneba Senior High School.

The contest presented each school the opportunity to defend their glory at the regional level ahead of the national appearance, and the Santas did it.

The first round of the contest ended with St. Augustine’s College emerging strong to take the lead with 21 points, leaving Adisco and Mfantsiman Girls to fight for the third spot behind Winneba SHS in second.

St. Augustine’s College extended their lead with 5 extra points in the second round to end the round on 26 points above their archrivals Adisco who now climbed up to share the second place with Winneba SHS on 18 points.

At the end of the third round, things began to shape up for Adisco when they closed the gap behind Augusco to just 5 points.

With just 5 points to determine the fate of Adisco, but 20 points at stake in the riddles, for the four top schools, all contestants hanged on tenterhooks in the fourth and final round.

Adisadel College turned the first page of the round by catching the Quiz Mistress midway into the second clue of the first riddle; and guess what, they got it right. Four clean points!

The zebras made a majestic crossing of the road to victory, by comfortably picking another riddle on the third clue to cement their place at the top.

Final round

ST. AUGUSTINE’S COLLEGE: 21, 26, 39, 39

ADISADEL COLLEGE: 15,18, 34, 41

ASSIN STATE COLLEE: 13, 16, 17, 17

MFANTSIMAN GIRLS SHS: 15, 15, 25, 28

WINNEBA SHS: 16, 18, 25, 28

A dreadful but well-calculated comeback from the Santa Clausians separated them for the boys and girls.

They have an opportunity to attempt a hat trick at the Central GOIL PLC Regional Championship trophy after two consecutive wins in 2022 and 2023.

A victory will not be for them alone, but to make themselves proud kings of the queens of Mfantsiman Girls.