“Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars” – rapper CJ Biggerman reminisced on this quote when he ambushed America’s Rick Ross with a freestyle when he touched down for a show in Ghana last year.

The turn-out of that event, according to the ‘Chuku Chuku’ musician, has brought him many opportunities in the entertainment space than he could expect.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he explained that, the Rick-Ross-encounter got many industry players reaching out to him both home and abroad.

The rapper, who formed part of Sarkodie’s Biibi Ba rappers, said he got an executive producer from America flying down to manage his craft.

“Julie came from America after the whole Rick Ross thingy. We had a link up and she is an executive producer from America. She is currently my executive manager,” he said denying perceptions that he has an amorous relationship with her.

The MTN hitmaker 4 artiste added that though he has no promotional manager, “the reception from outside is bigger than inside. I want to be able to stay and do anything for Ghanaians.

“I have had support from people in Nigeria. There are circumstances where I video call Falz the bad guy. People want to help me; they want to book me.”

But one thing CJ Biggerman mentioned as a challenge to him was the apathetic nature of Ghanaians.

“In Ghana, the media came for the Rick Ross news and now people are apathetic. It has been one week I released my EP and I have close to 100k views on audiomack, but I don’t hear my songs on the radio,” he said.

Queried if he knows about ‘payola’, where some musicians pay to get airtime, he said, “I don’t know anything about ‘payola’.”

Popular American rapper, Rick Ross, stuck to his words and invited CJ Biggerman to perform with him on stage at the Detty Rave concert last December.

That came after the Ghanaian rapper impressed the Maybach Music Group owner with his rap skills at the Kempinksi Hotel prior to the event.

In an interview with JoyNews, CJ Biggerman said he saw an opportunity to get himself a recognition and he is happy it turned out positive.