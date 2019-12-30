Rick Ross is in love with Ghana after arriving few days ago. He said Ghana is his home and his motherland.



Rozay was escorted by a lot of motorbikes on his way to perform at the Dety rave concert in Accra yesterday by the Ghanaian youths.



He was overwhelmed by the love shown to him by the Ghanaian people.



He posted some of the video of how the boys were escorting him with motorbike displays and wrote; ” My motherland… Gh I love you“.