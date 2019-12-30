Residents of Bukunor Junction and its surrounding communities in the Yilo Krobo District of the Eastern Region, Monday demonstrated against what they said was reckless driving by trucks transporting limestone from Asesewa to Tema.

The action by the residents followed the death of two residents -Tetteh Micheal, 15, and Paul-Akwetey ,20 crashed by trucks of the limestone company .

Two others- Akorley Amos, and Peter Akwetey suffered life threatening injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Drivers of the trucks claimed they failed break, hence the fatal accident.

The angry residents said they will not allow the company mining limestone to transport the raw materials through the Community, henceforth.

Attempts by a six-member armed police team from Asesewa to force the residents clear the road initially failed as the residents began to fight the police.

The Police had to beg their leaders before they vacated the road for motorists.

Ebenezer Tei Narteh, Assembly Member for the area told journalists they will not allow any of the trucks transporting limestone to pass through the community until they sign a memorandum of understanding.