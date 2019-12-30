The Founder and General Overseer of Solid Rock Chapel International, Rev. Dr Christie Doe Tetteh, is calling on Ghanaians to wake up and do what is right in ensuring that the country sees the needed development come 2020.

Rev. Tetteh told Adom News’ Kodwo Mensah Aboroampa that blame game is what is preventing the country from progressing.

She was of the view that when everyone contributes his or her quota towards development, Ghana will be a better place to be.

Rev. Tetteh said the fight against corruption should be a collective effort.

Watch full video below:

Source: Adomonline.com | Adom FM | Amos Kodwo Mensah Aboroampa Kwofie