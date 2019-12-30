A Circuit Court in Accra has sentenced Yakubu Moro, a 25-year-old trader to a 10-year jail term for defiling a 14-year-old girl at Agbogboloshie in Accra.

This was after the court, presided over by Mrs Justice Rita Abrokwah- Doko, convicted Moro on the charge of defilement at the end of the trial.

Moro begged the court to deal leniently with him since he has a child and a pregnant wife.

Defence Counsel, Mr George Asamaney urged the court to take into consideration the festive occasion and deal leniently with Moro.

The court, however, indicated that the 10-year-jail term was to serve as deterrent to others.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Opoku Aniagye said the complainant is a 35-year-old Dispatch Rider residing at Agbogboloshie, Accra and the father of the victim.

Prosecution said the complainant had information that Moro has been having sex with the victim so he mounted surveillance on them.

Prosecution said on January 1, this year, at 2200 hours, the complainant had information that the victim was in Moro’s room.

He said the complainant went to Moro’s room and found the victim and the convict seated on a mattress.

The prosecution said when the complainant quizzed the victim she informed him that Moro has had sex with her on four occasions.

Sergeant Aniagye said a report was made to the Police at Old Fadama and an Extract of Occurrence was given to the complainant to be taken to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit in the Greater Accra Region where a medical report form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital for examination.

The prosecution said Moro was later arrested by the Police and when he was taken to the crime scene he admitted having sex with the victim on four occasions.