A mechanic who bolted with CJ Biggerman’s car has been arrested, the rapper revealed in a latest social media post.

Months earlier, CJ made a public appeal in locating his Honda CR-V which vanished 48 hours after he sent it to the mechanic’s workshop for repairs.

Initially, all efforts to trace the car and the mechanic seemed futile.

In a latest development, CJ Biggerman revealed that, the thief has been apprehended following intelligence.

However, some damages have been done to his car, including a missing gear box, which has left his property in bad shape.

Nonetheless, the rapper expressed his excitement that his car is back and he is ready to get it repaired and restored to its former glory.

He expressed gratitude to the Ghana Police Service for the swift action and dedication to bringing closure to the situation.

He commended the officers for their professionalism and commitment in resolving the matter.

Also, CJ Biggerman expressed profound gratitude to the community for looking out for him and supporting him through his difficult period.